Left Menu

Praveg Limited's Strong Financial Leap: A Commitment to Eco-Luxury

Praveg Limited reports significant growth in Q4 FY25 and FY24-25, showcasing increased income, profit, and room expansion. The company highlights key operations and strategic partnerships in eco-conscious luxury hospitality. Praveg aims to continue its trajectory towards its Vision 2028 with substantial growth targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:53 IST
Praveg Limited's Strong Financial Leap: A Commitment to Eco-Luxury
Praveg's Q4 FY25 Consolidated EBITDA Up 75.48%. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Praveg Limited, a leading name in India's eco-responsible luxury resort sector, has unveiled promising financial results for Q4 FY25 and the fiscal year 2024-25. The company reported a consolidated total income of Rs 59.29 crore for the quarter, marking a significant increase from Rs 33.50 crore in the same period last year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached Rs 16.60 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 9.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Net profit showed equally strong growth, hitting Rs 3.42 crore, up from Rs 1.59 crore. This financial uptrend is complemented by the conversion of over 315,000 share warrants into fully paid equity shares, signaling strong investor confidence.

With the launch of new properties like Praveg Caves in Rajasthan and Praveg Atoll in Lakshadweep, Praveg Limited is rapidly expanding its footprint in hospitality. Chairman Vishnu Patel remarked that while expansion incurred higher depreciation and finance costs, these will stabilize, improving profit margins. The company maintains its Vision 2028 goal to operate over 2,500 rooms across 65 locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025