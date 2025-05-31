Praveg Limited's Strong Financial Leap: A Commitment to Eco-Luxury

Praveg Limited, a leading name in India's eco-responsible luxury resort sector, has unveiled promising financial results for Q4 FY25 and the fiscal year 2024-25. The company reported a consolidated total income of Rs 59.29 crore for the quarter, marking a significant increase from Rs 33.50 crore in the same period last year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached Rs 16.60 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 9.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Net profit showed equally strong growth, hitting Rs 3.42 crore, up from Rs 1.59 crore. This financial uptrend is complemented by the conversion of over 315,000 share warrants into fully paid equity shares, signaling strong investor confidence.

With the launch of new properties like Praveg Caves in Rajasthan and Praveg Atoll in Lakshadweep, Praveg Limited is rapidly expanding its footprint in hospitality. Chairman Vishnu Patel remarked that while expansion incurred higher depreciation and finance costs, these will stabilize, improving profit margins. The company maintains its Vision 2028 goal to operate over 2,500 rooms across 65 locations.

