UK TRA Recommends Extending Anti-Subsidy Measures on Indian PET Imports

The UK's Trade Remedies Authority suggests maintaining countervailing measures on polyethylene terephthalate imports from India for five more years. Despite low import levels, subsidies persist, potentially harming UK industry. The decision follows a review finding the measure crucial for economic interests and vulnerable domestic production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The UK Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has recommended a continuation of countervailing measures on Indian imports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to protect domestic industries. The measures, intended to counteract foreign subsidies, are proposed to be extended for another five years.

TRA's review discovered that although PET imports from India were minimal in 2023, existing subsidy programs remain a threat. The body highlighted vulnerabilities in the UK industry, including reduced sales and production capacity, necessitating the ongoing measures until 2029.

Stakeholders have until June 13 to comment. Post-Brexit, the UK's independent TRA assesses trade remedy measures once managed by the EU, ensuring they align with national needs. PET, a common packaging material, has recurrent subsidy concerns from Indian imports, posing potential industry risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

