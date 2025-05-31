Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Push for Accessibility

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice discussed accessibility improvements with Kolkata Metro Railways. The meeting addressed initiatives to make services more accessible for differently abled persons, following the Accessible India Campaign. Suggestions from committee members will be considered for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:03 IST
Kolkata Metro's Push for Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent meeting, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, led by chairperson P C Mohan, engaged with Kolkata Metro Railways' General Manager, P Uday Kumar Reddy. The focus was on enhancing accessibility for differently abled persons using metro services.

Kolkata Metro, represented by Reddy, highlighted the initiatives undertaken to improve amenities. The authorities assured committee members that their suggestions will be evaluated and implemented where necessary, as part of ongoing efforts to support the Accessible India Campaign.

The gathering included distinguished committee members and senior railway officials, emphasizing a collective commitment to improving accessibility for persons with disabilities in metro rail systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025