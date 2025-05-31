Kolkata Metro's Push for Accessibility

In a recent meeting, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, led by chairperson P C Mohan, engaged with Kolkata Metro Railways' General Manager, P Uday Kumar Reddy. The focus was on enhancing accessibility for differently abled persons using metro services.

Kolkata Metro, represented by Reddy, highlighted the initiatives undertaken to improve amenities. The authorities assured committee members that their suggestions will be evaluated and implemented where necessary, as part of ongoing efforts to support the Accessible India Campaign.

The gathering included distinguished committee members and senior railway officials, emphasizing a collective commitment to improving accessibility for persons with disabilities in metro rail systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)