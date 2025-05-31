Kolkata Metro's Push for Accessibility
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice discussed accessibility improvements with Kolkata Metro Railways. The meeting addressed initiatives to make services more accessible for differently abled persons, following the Accessible India Campaign. Suggestions from committee members will be considered for implementation.
- Country:
- India
In a recent meeting, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, led by chairperson P C Mohan, engaged with Kolkata Metro Railways' General Manager, P Uday Kumar Reddy. The focus was on enhancing accessibility for differently abled persons using metro services.
Kolkata Metro, represented by Reddy, highlighted the initiatives undertaken to improve amenities. The authorities assured committee members that their suggestions will be evaluated and implemented where necessary, as part of ongoing efforts to support the Accessible India Campaign.
The gathering included distinguished committee members and senior railway officials, emphasizing a collective commitment to improving accessibility for persons with disabilities in metro rail systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Water Pipeline, Criticizes Past Infrastructure Governance
Sindh Hospitals: A Crisis of Sanitation, Infrastructure, and Resources
Ex-Servicemen to Safeguard Key Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir
KEC International Lands Rs 1,133 Crore T&D Projects Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure
Revival of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Infrastructure Boost at Nathu La