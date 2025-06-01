Weather Disrupts Delhi Airport Flights
Inclement weather at Delhi airport led to the diversion of 14 flights and delays in over 350 flights. Adverse weather conditions between 4.30 pm and 6.10 pm caused the flights to be rerouted, affecting operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, India's largest airport.
- Country:
- India
Adverse weather conditions wreaked havoc on Delhi's air travel scene, necessitating the diversion of 14 flights and causing significant delays for over 350 others. The interruptions were noted between 4.30 pm and 6.10 pm.
A trusted source confirmed that among the 14 diverted flights, seven were redirected to Jaipur, while two each headed to Chandigarh and Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Dehradun, and Lucknow. It showcased a widespread rerouting effort amid challenging weather.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport, known as India's largest, was at the epicenter of these disruptions, reflecting the impact of natural conditions on major transport hubs.
ALSO READ
ISRO's EOS-09 Launch Faces Anomaly: PSLV-C61 Mission Delayed
Congress Accuses Assam CM of Diversion Tactics Amidst Election Tensions
Porsche Tragedy: A Year On, Justice Delayed for Families of Pune Techies
Paris-Orly Flight Disruptions: Delays Continue Amid Technical Breakdown
Justice Delayed: Pune's Tragic Porsche Crash and the Quest for Accountability