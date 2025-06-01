Weather Disrupts Delhi Airport Flights

Adverse weather conditions wreaked havoc on Delhi's air travel scene, necessitating the diversion of 14 flights and causing significant delays for over 350 others. The interruptions were noted between 4.30 pm and 6.10 pm.

A trusted source confirmed that among the 14 diverted flights, seven were redirected to Jaipur, while two each headed to Chandigarh and Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Dehradun, and Lucknow. It showcased a widespread rerouting effort amid challenging weather.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, known as India's largest, was at the epicenter of these disruptions, reflecting the impact of natural conditions on major transport hubs.