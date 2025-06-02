Air India and Air Mauritius Expand Codeshare Partnership
Air India and Air Mauritius have enhanced their codeshare agreement, providing better connectivity between India and regions such as South Africa, Reunion, and Madagascar through Mauritius. This partnership allows the airlines to place their designator codes on 17 routes, enhancing travel options across these destinations.
Air India and Air Mauritius have announced an expansion of their codeshare partnership, which promises improved connectivity from India to South Africa, Reunion, and Madagascar via Mauritius.
The comprehensive bilateral agreement will see both airlines placing their designator codes on 17 total routes, in an effort to bolster travel links across these regions.
The extended pact, formalized by Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson and Air Mauritius Chairman Kishore Beegoo at the IATA's annual general meeting, highlights the strategic collaboration aimed at streamlining travel solutions for passengers.
