Hyundai Motor India's May 2025 Sales Performance Amid Maintenance Shutdown

Hyundai Motor India Limited reported sales of 58,701 units in May 2025, with domestic sales at 43,861 and exports at 14,840 units, despite a maintenance shutdown affecting some models. The company anticipates continued growth in line with its 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy.

Hyundai Motor India's May 2025 Sales Performance Amid Maintenance Shutdown
Hyundai. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved a total sales figure of 58,701 units for May 2025. The breakdown includes 43,861 units in domestic sales and 14,840 units in exports, highlighting international demand. However, the planned biannual maintenance shutdown at the Chennai facility impacted the availability of some critical models.

In response to these figures, Tarun Garg, the whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, remarked that the routine maintenance at the manufacturing plant is essential but can affect model availability. The company, grounded in its 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy, remains optimistic about growth in both domestic and international markets, citing decreasing geopolitical uncertainties and an improving macroeconomic climate.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Hyundai made a significant contribution to the domestic SUV market, especially with the Hyundai Creta leading in the midsize category. With 163,000 units exported and 599,000 units sold domestically, the company recorded substantial revenues of Rs 691,929 million and an EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent. Furthermore, Hyundai has rewarded shareholders with a dividend payment of Rs 21 per share.

