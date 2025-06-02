Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Global Economy

President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies have sent shockwaves through financial markets and contributed to rising uncertainty within the global economy. Decisions such as imposing a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports and an initial 10% on Chinese goods have been pivotal in this economic drama.

As the administration implemented these tariffs, Trump also entertained pauses and exemptions, particularly when negotiating border enforcement concessions. However, his decisions often sparked controversy and legal challenges, exemplified by federal courts blocking sweeping tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

Throughout this period, Trump's tariff strategy remained in the spotlight, with significant implications for international trade relations and agreements. The constant fluctuations of tariff rates and the administration's legal struggles reflect the complex and tumultuous nature of these economic policies.