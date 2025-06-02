Boosting Global Connectivity: AAI's Mega Incentive Scheme at Port Blair Airport

In a bid to boost international flight connectivity, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has introduced a significant incentive scheme at 13 airports, including the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, as an official reported.

The incentive, which applies for the first three years of operation, is designed to address initial viability challenges vital for sustainable flight operations. For the first year, 100% of the User Development Fees (UDF) will be waived, dropping to 85% and 65% in the second and third years, respectively.

Port Blair Airport Director Devender Yadav highlighted the scheme's impact, stating it could save airlines approximately Rs 128 lakh per flight, bridging crucial gaps. The airport, established as international in 2007, previously struggled with passenger loads, but this scheme aims to reinvigorate flight connectivity and tourism in the region.