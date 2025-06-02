Sarvodaya Hospital Leads India's Cancer Care Revolution with Breakthrough Therapies

Breaking new ground in Indian healthcare, Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, Delhi NCR, has emerged as a leader in cancer treatment by introducing cutting-edge therapies. The hospital proudly announced it is the first in India to offer Terbium-161 PSMA therapy—a revolutionary treatment for prostate cancer patients.

This pioneering step marks Sarvodaya Hospital's commitment to comprehensive cancer care and highlights its position at the forefront of medical innovation. The introduction of such advanced nuclear therapy represents a major leap in cancer treatment, providing renewed hope to patients battling advanced stages of the disease.

Not stopping there, Sarvodaya Cancer Institute has also launched CAR-T Cell therapy, one of the most sophisticated treatments for blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Under the guidance of Dr. Swagat Dash, the hospital is leading this charge, reinforcing their dedication to precision oncology and patient outcomes.