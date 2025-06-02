Left Menu

Sarvodaya Hospital Leads India's Cancer Care Revolution with Breakthrough Therapies

Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, Delhi NCR introduces Theranostics and Nuclear Medicine with Terbium-161 PSMA therapy, becoming India’s first center to offer this treatment for prostate cancer. Additionally, they launched CAR-T Cell therapy, advancing blood cancer treatment. These innovations position Sarvodaya as a leader in comprehensive cancer care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:54 IST
Sarvodaya Hospital Leads India's Cancer Care Revolution with Breakthrough Therapies
Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad Becomes India's First Theranostics Center to Offer Terbium-161 PSMA Therapy for Advanced Prostate Cancer Patients. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Breaking new ground in Indian healthcare, Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, Delhi NCR, has emerged as a leader in cancer treatment by introducing cutting-edge therapies. The hospital proudly announced it is the first in India to offer Terbium-161 PSMA therapy—a revolutionary treatment for prostate cancer patients.

This pioneering step marks Sarvodaya Hospital's commitment to comprehensive cancer care and highlights its position at the forefront of medical innovation. The introduction of such advanced nuclear therapy represents a major leap in cancer treatment, providing renewed hope to patients battling advanced stages of the disease.

Not stopping there, Sarvodaya Cancer Institute has also launched CAR-T Cell therapy, one of the most sophisticated treatments for blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Under the guidance of Dr. Swagat Dash, the hospital is leading this charge, reinforcing their dedication to precision oncology and patient outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025