Navigating Bilateral Flying Rights: A Balanced Take on Aviation Access

In a climate of growing demand, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has urged a balanced perspective on the contentious issue of bilateral flying rights. His comments on Monday come amid increased clamor by foreign carriers aiming for expanded access to Indian skies.

While the global aviation scene evolves, voices are raised for and against expanding existing international flight agreements. Elbers emphasized that while noise from one party doesn't justify their stance, India has forged several new agreements benefiting all parties involved.

The debate continues as Indian aviation expands, with industry leaders weighing the demands of global and national carriers alike. Willie Walsh of IATA highlighted that any revisions must reflect reciprocal access for burgeoning Indian airlines aiming at global markets.

