Germany's Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Rate Cut Anticipation

Germany's 10-year government bond yield increased on Monday after experiencing a significant drop last week. Shorter-dated yields remained mostly stable as traders prepared for the anticipated rate cut by the European Central Bank later this week.

Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea, remarked on the minor counteraction to last week's rally. Despite a slight improvement in euro zone manufacturing data, attention is focused on U.S. trade policy following President Trump's announcement of increased tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The ECB is expected to cut its key rate to 2% on Thursday, with investors predicting a pause thereafter. Bond yields with long maturities have generally risen, but Germany's movements have been more subdued. Italian yields widened the gap with German yields slightly, reflecting peripheral euro zone dynamics.

