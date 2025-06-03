Karnataka Launches First Solar-Powered EV Charging Station with Second-Life Battery Storage

Karnataka's pioneering solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station, featuring second-life battery storage, was launched at the BESCOM EV Hub Charging Station on Tuesday. This initiative marks a significant advancement in green transport infrastructure.

Inaugurated by Energy Minister K J George, the Renewable Energy to Electric Vehicle (RE2EV) project aims to integrate solar energy with recycled batteries, ensuring sustainable, grid-independent operation. This development improves charging accessibility in a busy transit area.

Supported by Delta Electronics India, the hub near the airport uses a 45 kWp rooftop solar PV system to charge a 100 kWh Battery Energy Storage System. This hub is part of the Green Urban Mobility Innovation Living Lab supported by BESCOM, GIZ India, and DULT for the SUM-ACA initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)