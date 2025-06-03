Left Menu

Bridge Resumed: Tensions Rise Over Crimea Crossing

The road traffic on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea has resumed following a disruption. The Ukrainian Security Service claimed it attacked the bridge with underwater explosives, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Traffic on the crucial bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula is back in operation, as confirmed by Russian authorities via Telegram on Tuesday.

In a dramatic assertion of ongoing regional tensions, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced it targeted the bridge with underwater explosives.

This development adds strain to the relationship between the neighboring countries, emphasizing the precarious nature of the infrastructure's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

