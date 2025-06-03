Bridge Resumed: Tensions Rise Over Crimea Crossing
The road traffic on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea has resumed following a disruption. The Ukrainian Security Service claimed it attacked the bridge with underwater explosives, heightening tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Traffic on the crucial bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula is back in operation, as confirmed by Russian authorities via Telegram on Tuesday.
In a dramatic assertion of ongoing regional tensions, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced it targeted the bridge with underwater explosives.
This development adds strain to the relationship between the neighboring countries, emphasizing the precarious nature of the infrastructure's security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Cybersecurity
- Crimea
- bridge
- traffic
- Ukraine
- SBU
- explosives
- security
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Diplomatic Gambit: Calls to Putin and Zelenskyy for Ukraine Ceasefire
Immoral Trafficking Racket Busted in Baramulla District
Vatican Diplomacy: Uniting Forces for Ukraine Peace
Bengaluru Drenched: City Paralyzed by Heavy Rains and Traffic Chaos
Trump-Putin Phone Call to Address Ukraine Crisis Amidst Ongoing Peace Efforts