South Western Railway Fuels Freight Growth with Strategic Initiatives

South Western Railway is leveraging new markets in consumable products, the auto industry, and electronics manufacturing to boost freight operations in Karnataka. With new infrastructure and partnerships with major brands, SWR aims to overcome connectivity challenges and capture emerging freight opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubli | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Western Railway is stepping up its freight operations by tapping into burgeoning markets in consumable goods, the automotive industry, and upcoming electronics manufacturing hubs around Bengaluru and Mysore. General Manager Mukul Saran Mathur announced new infrastructures like loading stations for Toyota cars and a goods shed for automobiles has attracted interest from manufacturers.

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Mathur emphasized the zone's potential for freight services, citing not just traditional resources like iron ore, but also new sectors presenting growth opportunities. Although past infrastructure development lagged due to fast market growth, new initiatives aim to bridge this gap, he added.

Mathur stressed the importance of improved connectivity and infrastructure as keys to capitalizing on emerging opportunities. Partnerships with companies like Amazon highlight SWR's initiatives to enhance parcel services by replacing surplus Bogie Covered Wagons with parcel vans, increasing efficiency and demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

