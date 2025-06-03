Rajasthan's 2025-26 Budget: A Leap Towards Development

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted the critical importance of implementing budget announcements within a timely and phased framework, urging seamless collaboration among government's departments. Speaking during a high-level review meeting, Sharma underscored that the budget's execution is vital for fostering welfare and development across the state.

The 2025-26 budget provisions are aimed at expediting the transformation of Rajasthan into a USD 350 billion economy by 2030, according to Sharma. The comprehensive plan incorporates measures to ensure the welfare of 80 million residents and the growth of all 200 assembly constituencies.

Sharma emphasized the importance of completing all projects initiated during the government's term, stressing on quality and accountability. The CM reiterated the government's commitment to empowering marginalized communities, launching initiatives such as the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gram Yojana to uplift BPL families.