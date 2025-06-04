Trump's Tariff Tactics: The 50% Hike on Steel and Aluminum Imports

In a bold economic move, President Donald Trump is set to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50%, taking effect at midnight Wednesday. This hike is expected to impact a range of industries from manufacturing to construction, potentially raising consumer prices significantly.

The increase in tariffs is part of Trump's strategic efforts to protect US industries from foreign competition. However, the decision has raised concerns among economists and industry leaders who warn of potential financial strain on both businesses and consumers.

As industries brace for impact, there are mixed reactions to the policy. Some argue the tariffs could strengthen domestic production, while others call for broader reforms to the global trading system to ensure sustainability and collaboration with international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)