Blaze on the Morning Midas: Coast Guard Races to the Rescue
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a fire on the cargo ship Morning Midas near Alaska. With 22 crew members aboard, no injuries were reported. The ship was en route to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico. Assistance was provided by aircrews and nearby vessels as crew members fought the blaze.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Wednesday its efforts to control a fire aboard the 600-foot cargo vessel, Morning Midas, located near Alaska.
The ship, carrying 22 crew members, had caught fire but reported no injuries. It was positioned 300 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska, and was destined for Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico.
Rescue operations are underway, with aircrews and a cutter ship dispatched, and three vessels already present at the scene. Neither the Coast Guard nor the ship's owner, Hawthorn Navigation Limited, has commented further.
