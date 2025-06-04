Left Menu

Turkish Airlines' AJet Resumes Flights to Damascus Amid Strengthening Ties

Turkish Airlines subsidiary, AJet, will commence flights from Istanbul and Ankara to Damascus International Airport in mid-June. Flights from Istanbul start June 16, initially four times weekly, increasing by July. Services from Ankara begin on June 17. This follows Turkey's recent aviation cooperation with Syria.

Updated: 04-06-2025 17:01 IST
In a significant move to bolster aviation links, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet has announced the resumption of flights to Damascus International Airport from Istanbul and Ankara starting mid-June.

Flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport are set to begin on June 16, initially operating four times per week, with plans to increase to daily flights by July. Meanwhile, services from Turkey's capital, Ankara, will commence on June 17, operating three times a week.

This resumption marks a reinforcement of Turkey's ties with Damascus following Turkey's logistical and maintenance support for Syria's airports, underscoring a broader commitment to support the country's reconstruction efforts.

