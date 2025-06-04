Turkish Airlines' AJet Resumes Flights to Damascus Amid Strengthening Ties

In a significant move to bolster aviation links, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet has announced the resumption of flights to Damascus International Airport from Istanbul and Ankara starting mid-June.

Flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport are set to begin on June 16, initially operating four times per week, with plans to increase to daily flights by July. Meanwhile, services from Turkey's capital, Ankara, will commence on June 17, operating three times a week.

This resumption marks a reinforcement of Turkey's ties with Damascus following Turkey's logistical and maintenance support for Syria's airports, underscoring a broader commitment to support the country's reconstruction efforts.