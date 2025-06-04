Delhi Sets 2026 Deadline for Clean-Fuel Buses

In a decisive move to combat air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management has announced that from November 1, 2026, only buses powered by clean fuels like CNG, electricity, or BS-VI diesel will be allowed to enter the national capital.

The directive applies to buses operating under various permits, including All India Tourist Permit and contract carriage, but excludes those registered in Delhi. The measure aims at reducing pollution levels attributed to older buses from neighboring states.

The Commission has instructed Delhi's Transport Department and Traffic Police to enforce the rule using advanced technologies like automatic number plate recognition and RFID systems, as states prepare to inform bus owners and companies of this impending change.