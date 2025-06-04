Tragedy Strikes: Crowd Surge Mars Bengaluru's Celebrations
A joyous celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL victory turned tragic as 11 people died in a crowd surge outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thousands gathered for the event, but chaos ensued as the crowd became uncontrollable. Injuries and fatalities were reported amidst the celebration's turmoil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:31 IST
A festive occasion for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's inaugural IPL title took a tragic turn as 11 individuals lost their lives in a chaotic crowd surge outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.
With thousands of ecstatic fans lining the streets, many attempted to get a closer glimpse by climbing trees and walls, escalating the situation.
The Karnataka chief minister expressed sorrow over the events, highlighting the challenge of managing fans exceeding expectations, while police struggles further fueled the disorder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
