Left Menu

Highway to Controversy: The National Highway 66 Saga

The central government aims to complete National Highway 66 in Kerala by December 2025. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reassured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite a recent collapse due to heavy rains, construction is progressing. Calls for a CBI probe into alleged corruption have intensified the political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:46 IST
Highway to Controversy: The National Highway 66 Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has committed to completing the construction of National Highway 66, stretching from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, by December 2025, according to Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.

Riyas revealed that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the project's timely completion in a recent meeting. The 6700 crore projects submitted for road development have received central approval, while controversy surrounds alleged corruption and construction lapses.

A political storm has erupted following a recent highway collapse due to heavy rains, with opposition calling for a CBI investigation. Despite issues, the state government remains steadfast in supporting the project's completion.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025