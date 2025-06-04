Highway to Controversy: The National Highway 66 Saga
The central government aims to complete National Highway 66 in Kerala by December 2025. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reassured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite a recent collapse due to heavy rains, construction is progressing. Calls for a CBI probe into alleged corruption have intensified the political debate.
The central government has committed to completing the construction of National Highway 66, stretching from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, by December 2025, according to Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.
Riyas revealed that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the project's timely completion in a recent meeting. The 6700 crore projects submitted for road development have received central approval, while controversy surrounds alleged corruption and construction lapses.
A political storm has erupted following a recent highway collapse due to heavy rains, with opposition calling for a CBI investigation. Despite issues, the state government remains steadfast in supporting the project's completion.
