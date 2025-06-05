Markets Mixed Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Indicators

The U.S. stock market ended with mixed results on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 held steady, the Nasdaq gained slightly, and the Dow Jones dipped. Economic data highlighted the ongoing impact of trade policies under President Donald Trump, affecting sectors like services and labor.

Trading was characterized by a sectoral shift, with the services industry contracting due to elevated input prices—a consequence of tariffs influencing the broader economy. The ADP National Employment Report hinted at potential strain on job creation, underscoring uncertainty as trade negotiations continue.

As global market watchers closely monitor talks between the U.S. and China, investor sentiment remains guided by tariff developments and economic expectations. Highlighting mixed corporate performances, GlobalFoundries announced substantial investment plans, while Dollar Tree reported potential profit drops driven by tariff volatility.