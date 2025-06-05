Markets Mixed Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Indicators
U.S. stocks closed mixed as trade policy impacts and economic indicators weighed on markets. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains, while the Dow Jones declined. Investors focused on tariff negotiations, with potential long-term impacts on global economies. Key sectors showed varied performances in response to differing market forces.
The U.S. stock market ended with mixed results on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 held steady, the Nasdaq gained slightly, and the Dow Jones dipped. Economic data highlighted the ongoing impact of trade policies under President Donald Trump, affecting sectors like services and labor.
Trading was characterized by a sectoral shift, with the services industry contracting due to elevated input prices—a consequence of tariffs influencing the broader economy. The ADP National Employment Report hinted at potential strain on job creation, underscoring uncertainty as trade negotiations continue.
As global market watchers closely monitor talks between the U.S. and China, investor sentiment remains guided by tariff developments and economic expectations. Highlighting mixed corporate performances, GlobalFoundries announced substantial investment plans, while Dollar Tree reported potential profit drops driven by tariff volatility.
ALSO READ
South Korea Boosts Support Amid New U.S. Tariffs Impact
South Korea vows more policy support, including for drugmakers, as US tariffs weigh
Battle Over 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: States vs. Trump
States Challenge Trump's Tariffs in Court: A Clash of Trade Powers
States Challenge Trump's Controversial 'Liberation Day' Tariffs in Court