Trump Set to Ground 'Quiet Skies' Program
President Trump plans to terminate the TSA's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance program, reported CBS News. The program, under scrutiny by lawmakers, could soon end amid discussions on mitigating security impacts. Involving undercover operatives, it aimed to identify potential threats in airports and flights.
President Donald Trump intends to terminate the Transportation Security Administration's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance initiative, as reported by a CBS News correspondent citing anonymous sources.
The announcement of the program's closure may occur as early as Thursday. White House aides are reportedly strategizing how to conclude the initiative without compromising security, according to CBS. Requests for comments from the TSA, the White House, and the Department of Homeland Security remain unanswered.
The 'Quiet Skies' program, which employs clandestine analysts and air marshals to detect potential threats in airports and flights, faced criticism earlier this year. Questions arose after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was mistakenly placed on its watch list. The fate of program employees and their possible reassignment is currently uncertain.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Quiet Skies
- TSA
- security
- surveillance
- air marshals
- airports
- program
- lawmakers
- termination
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Metro Voyeurism: Unlawful Surveillance Sparks Outrage
GMR Airports to Acquire Major Stake in Logistics Venture
India's roads, trains, stations and airports should be modern; work done at unprecedented pace in last 11 years for this: PM.
COVID-19 Cases Surge: Heightened Surveillance in Ghaziabad's Trans-Hindon Area
Delhi Police Crackdown: Four Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained After Month-Long Surveillance