Trump Set to Ground 'Quiet Skies' Program

President Trump plans to terminate the TSA's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance program, reported CBS News. The program, under scrutiny by lawmakers, could soon end amid discussions on mitigating security impacts. Involving undercover operatives, it aimed to identify potential threats in airports and flights.

Updated: 05-06-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump intends to terminate the Transportation Security Administration's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance initiative, as reported by a CBS News correspondent citing anonymous sources.

The announcement of the program's closure may occur as early as Thursday. White House aides are reportedly strategizing how to conclude the initiative without compromising security, according to CBS. Requests for comments from the TSA, the White House, and the Department of Homeland Security remain unanswered.

The 'Quiet Skies' program, which employs clandestine analysts and air marshals to detect potential threats in airports and flights, faced criticism earlier this year. Questions arose after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was mistakenly placed on its watch list. The fate of program employees and their possible reassignment is currently uncertain.

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

