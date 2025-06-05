Trump Set to Ground 'Quiet Skies' Program

President Donald Trump intends to terminate the Transportation Security Administration's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance initiative, as reported by a CBS News correspondent citing anonymous sources.

The announcement of the program's closure may occur as early as Thursday. White House aides are reportedly strategizing how to conclude the initiative without compromising security, according to CBS. Requests for comments from the TSA, the White House, and the Department of Homeland Security remain unanswered.

The 'Quiet Skies' program, which employs clandestine analysts and air marshals to detect potential threats in airports and flights, faced criticism earlier this year. Questions arose after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was mistakenly placed on its watch list. The fate of program employees and their possible reassignment is currently uncertain.