Turbulence Turmoil: Ryanair Flight's Emergency Landing in Germany

A Ryanair flight destined for Milan experienced severe turbulence, compelling the pilot to make an emergency landing in Memmingen, southern Germany, on Wednesday evening. The unanticipated weather event resulted in injuries to nine passengers.

According to Bavarian police, the turbulence left nine individuals, ranging from toddlers to adults, injured. Medical attention was provided, with three passengers taken to the hospital.

Subsequently, local aviation authorities did not approve further flights from Memmingen, prompting the airline to arrange bus transport for passengers to continue their journey to Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)