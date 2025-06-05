Turbulence Chaos: Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing

A Ryanair flight bound for Milan was compelled to make an emergency landing in southern Germany late Wednesday, following intense turbulence caused by a thunderstorm, police reported. Nine passengers were injured during the ordeal.

The flight from Berlin touched down safely in Memmingen, approximately 115 km west of Munich, after the pilot decided an emergency landing was necessary due to adverse weather conditions, according to a statement from Bavaria police.

Among the injured were a woman with a head injury, her two-year-old child who suffered bruising, and a 59-year-old woman experiencing back pain. Ryanair confirmed a replacement flight to Milan was arranged, though police noted that local authorities had organized a bus transfer due to unresolved flight clearance issues.