Left Menu

Turbulence Chaos: Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing

A Ryanair flight en route to Milan was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany due to turbulence from a thunderstorm, injuring nine passengers. The plane landed safely in Memmingen. Ryanair is organizing a replacement flight while the local authorities address travel restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:35 IST
Turbulence Chaos: Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ryanair flight bound for Milan was compelled to make an emergency landing in southern Germany late Wednesday, following intense turbulence caused by a thunderstorm, police reported. Nine passengers were injured during the ordeal.

The flight from Berlin touched down safely in Memmingen, approximately 115 km west of Munich, after the pilot decided an emergency landing was necessary due to adverse weather conditions, according to a statement from Bavaria police.

Among the injured were a woman with a head injury, her two-year-old child who suffered bruising, and a 59-year-old woman experiencing back pain. Ryanair confirmed a replacement flight to Milan was arranged, though police noted that local authorities had organized a bus transfer due to unresolved flight clearance issues.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025