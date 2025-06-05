Samruddhi Mahamarg: Transforming Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has officially launched the concluding 76-km leg of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, now rendering the comprehensive 701-km corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur entirely operational. This new route significantly reduces travel time between the two cities from an arduous 18 hours to just eight.

The latest section, extending from Igatpuri in Nashik district to Amane in Thane district, is expected to open for traffic shortly, according to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC). This completion promises to benefit pilgrims traveling to religious sites and farmers transporting goods more efficiently.

Previously inaugurated segments of the expressway spanned significant distances; with this final stretch, the Mahamarg now penetrates 392 villages and 10 districts, linking critical highways and popular destinations, including Shirdi and Ajanta-Ellora Caves, thereby reinforcing both commerce and tourism development across Maharashtra.