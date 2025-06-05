AVG Logistics Reports Strong Gains with Strategic Expansion in Q4 FY25
AVG Logistics Limited announced a solid performance in Q4 FY25, with revenues increasing by 7.9% and EBITDA growing by 11.5%. The company's strategic acquisition of Kaizen Logistics enhances its service capabilities. Upcoming infrastructure investments and sustainability initiatives promise lower logistics costs and improved efficiencies.
- Country:
- India
AVG Logistics Limited has unveiled an impressive financial performance for the fourth quarter of FY25, showcasing a year-on-year revenue increase of 7.9% amounting to Rs 147.71 crore. The company also reported an EBITDA growth of 11.5%, achieving Rs 23.71 crore, reflecting strategic business initiatives and operational enhancements.
In addition to solid quarterly results, the acquisition of a 99% stake in Kaizen Logistics stands out as a pivotal move. This acquisition considerably broadens AVG's service offerings, further cementing its position in key markets like FMCG, beverages, metals, and industrial chemicals, known for steady demand.
The company's outlook is bolstered by supportive government policies. Initiatives from the Union Budget 2025, such as infrastructure investments and incentives for electric vehicles, align with AVG's green logistics vision. These developments are expected to decrease costs, accelerate turnaround times, and support sustained growth in the logistics sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHPC Sees Profit Surge Amidst Natural Calamities and Strategic Expansions
Krishna Defence's Remarkable Financial Surge and Strategic Expansions
Devyani International's Strategic Expansion Fuels Best-Ever Performance
Uni Abex Alloy's Quadruple Profit Leap: Engineering Excellence and Strategic Expansion
JK Lakshmi Cement Profits Soar with Strategic Expansions