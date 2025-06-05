Left Menu

Indian Maritime Firms Forge New Alliances at Nor-Shipping Conference

Indian maritime companies have secured notable deals, partnerships, and advancements in green technology at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo. Highlights include an MOI for hybrid vessel construction and a collaboration pact between L&T and DNV. The agreements cover various sectors, indicating a strong focus on sustainability and cybersecurity.

Updated: 05-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:41 IST
Indian maritime firms have achieved significant milestones at the Nor-Shipping conference held in Oslo, according to an official announcement on Thursday. The event saw these companies securing lucrative shipbuilding deals, engaging in green technology advancements, and establishing key partnerships in knowledge sharing.

A memorandum of intent (MOI) was signed between the German entity Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG and India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) for the construction of four versatile vessels. These ships are set to feature hybrid propulsion systems and will comply with the latest cybersecurity standards.

Additionally, a significant agreement was reached between India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group and Norway's DNV, focusing on collaborative efforts across various domains such as shipbuilding, offshore and maritime activities, port infrastructure, and smart, sustainable solutions. The visit, led by Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, underscores India's commitment to advancing its maritime capabilities through international cooperation.

