Global Capability Centres in India Face Talent Retention Challenges

A report by CIEL HR highlights that over 51% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, which includes over 1,700 centres, identify talent retention as a major challenge. There's a growing demand for specialized professionals, intensifying the talent market competition.

Aside from retaining talent, 23% of GCC respondents cited regulatory compliance as a concern, with cultural differences and infrastructure limitations also causing worry. The report's data encompasses insights from 76,000 executives and over 5,000 job postings.

The study indicates that workforce disengagement may stem from limited career growth and compensation issues. Yet it offers GCCs the chance to attract top talent by shifting to holistic employee engagement, prioritizing career development, and enhancing workplace culture.