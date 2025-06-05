Kashmir's Railway Revolution: A New Chapter Begins

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his anticipation for the long-awaited inauguration of a new rail service in the region, describing it as a landmark moment for the valley's residents. This rail link will provide an economical travel option and hinder exploitative practices by some air service providers, he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashmir rail link on Friday, along with the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, marking significant milestones in the country's infrastructure development. Abdullah encouraged pilgrims to participate in the Amarnath yatra, highlighting the safety and hospitality assured for the event.

Abdullah, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, acknowledging the project's challenges, including its remarkable engineering feats like the world's tallest Chenab bridge. The train service, which enhances connectivity, offers economic and tourism opportunities while also safeguarding horticulture transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)