Left Menu

Kashmir's Railway Revolution: A New Chapter Begins

Omar Abdullah praises the inauguration of the new rail service in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a landmark event. Prime Minister Modi will open the Kashmir rail link and iconic bridges, connecting the valley to the rest of India. The service promises enhanced transport and economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:06 IST
Kashmir's Railway Revolution: A New Chapter Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his anticipation for the long-awaited inauguration of a new rail service in the region, describing it as a landmark moment for the valley's residents. This rail link will provide an economical travel option and hinder exploitative practices by some air service providers, he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashmir rail link on Friday, along with the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, marking significant milestones in the country's infrastructure development. Abdullah encouraged pilgrims to participate in the Amarnath yatra, highlighting the safety and hospitality assured for the event.

Abdullah, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, acknowledging the project's challenges, including its remarkable engineering feats like the world's tallest Chenab bridge. The train service, which enhances connectivity, offers economic and tourism opportunities while also safeguarding horticulture transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025