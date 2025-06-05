Diversifying Supply Chains: A Global Call to Secure Critical Minerals
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal warns about critical mineral supply chain risks, urging global diversification. Highlighting the dangers of dependence on a few countries, particularly China, Goyal emphasizes India's bid for innovation and international partnerships to enhance mineral supply resilience and bolster the clean energy transition.
- Country:
- Italy
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has raised alarms over the global economic risks posed by heavy reliance on a limited number of countries for critical mineral supplies. During a visit to Italy, he underscored the necessity of diversifying supply chains to mitigate vulnerabilities in mineral extraction and processing, crucial for the clean energy shift.
Meeting with Italian firms active in mineral processing, Goyal stressed the risks inherent in geographic concentration of mineral supplies, which could hinder economic advancement if disrupted. Essential for energy technologies, minerals like cobalt and lithium face supply chain weaknesses. Nations are now more keenly aware, especially after recent global disruptions.
China's dominance, owning extensive mineral reserves worldwide, exacerbates these concerns. Goyal detailed India's strategy to counteract this, focusing on stimulating home-grown innovation, research, and alternative mineral processing. While acknowledging the nascent stage of these efforts, he highlighted ongoing actions to decrease reliance on geographically concentrated resources.
In Italy, discussions unfolded about potential alliances, with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani showing interest in joint ventures. Such collaborations could broaden critical mineral supply chains, exemplifying models for international partnerships crucial for reducing economic vulnerabilities and supporting clean energy transitions.
Governments increasing view critical minerals as assets of national security, pivotal for economic growth and technological autonomy. Addressing supply issues is now urgent to ensure continued progress towards sustainable energy systems globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Op Sindoor triumph of every mother, daughter and sister of India: Om Birla
Falcon Agrifriz Launches India's Largest Frozen Potato Facility in Gujarat
SC restrains Ashok Univ prof Mahmudabad from writing any further online posts on recent India-Pakistan conflict.
Transitions and Triumphs: A New Era for Indian Cricket
Reddy Criticizes Trump's Claims: India-Pakistan Conflict and Domestic Response