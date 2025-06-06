Left Menu

Mass Suspension Shakes Jhunjhunu Depot of Rajasthan Roadways

Twenty four employees, including the chief manager, at the Jhunjhunu depot of Rajasthan Roadways, have been suspended following an investigation into absenteeism and salary irregularities. The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has initiated further disciplinary actions, including issuing charge sheets to other implicated personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:35 IST
In a significant disciplinary action, twenty-four employees of the Jhunjhunu depot of Rajasthan Roadways, including the chief manager, have been suspended. This decision followed a probe into serious allegations of prolonged absenteeism and receiving salaries without contributing to work.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Shubhra Singh announced the suspensions, confirming that a preliminary investigation had verified the claims. Among the suspended are four managers, five drivers, and 11 conductors.

Apart from the suspensions, charge sheets are to be served to all managers who have been associated with the depot since 2020. Seven retired personnel are also under scrutiny, reflecting a wide-reaching accountability drive by the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

