A severe missile and drone offensive hit Kyiv overnight, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries, Ukrainian officials confirmed. The assault echoes heightened tensions after Ukrainian drones previously targeted strategic sites within Russia.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the city's metro service was disrupted due to damages from the strikes. The Ukrainian rail service, Ukrzaliznytsia, was compelled to reroute trains following significant infrastructure damage.

Witnesses recounted the sight of Russian drones streaking across the sky, while blasts shook the city. This escalation comes amid broader retaliatory measures announced by the Kremlin following Ukraine's strategic incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)