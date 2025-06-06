India Charts a Course for Global Maritime Leadership
India is positioning itself as a leading player in the global maritime sector with a $20 billion commitment to enhance infrastructure, port connectivity, and trade facilitation. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized India's strategic initiatives and green goals to boost shipbuilding and sustainable maritime practices.
India is setting its sights on becoming a major global maritime hub, with a $20 billion investment aimed at infrastructure development, multimodal logistics, and improved port connectivity. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, outlined these ambitions during a keynote at the India@NorShipping event.
Sonowal emphasized that India's goals for modernization and economic self-reliance place the maritime sector at the heart of national growth and resilience. port efficiency, increased cargo flows, and investor confidence are already seeing improvements from ongoing reforms aimed at expanding infrastructure and easing business operations.
Highlighting significant initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the establishment of Green Hydrogen Hub Ports, Sonowal detailed India's commitment to sustainable maritime practices. Digital transformations within India's maritime ecosystem, such as the National Logistics Portal (Marine), aim to streamline port services and unify trade processes, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
