Engineering Marvels: Unveiling the USBRL Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, drawing attention to the impressive Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted its engineering marvels through a series of posts, emphasizing tunnels and bridges that push technological boundaries.

The project boasts India's longest transportation tunnels, including the 12.77 km T-50 and the 11.22 km T-80 Pir Panjal Tunnel. Notably, it also features the Chenab Bridge, which is the world's highest railway arch bridge, towering 359 metres above ground.

Vaishnaw also introduced India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, the Anji Bridge, and underlined advanced construction techniques like the Himalayan Tunneling Method. The project aims to ensure all-weather train movement with innovations such as ice cutters on Vande Bharat trains.

