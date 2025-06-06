Left Menu

Engineering Marvels: Unveiling the USBRL Project

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, recently highlighted by Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw, is a feat of engineering with India's longest tunnels and the world's highest railway bridge. It features advanced construction methods for challenging Himalayan terrain and ensures reliable year-round train movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, drawing attention to the impressive Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted its engineering marvels through a series of posts, emphasizing tunnels and bridges that push technological boundaries.

The project boasts India's longest transportation tunnels, including the 12.77 km T-50 and the 11.22 km T-80 Pir Panjal Tunnel. Notably, it also features the Chenab Bridge, which is the world's highest railway arch bridge, towering 359 metres above ground.

Vaishnaw also introduced India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, the Anji Bridge, and underlined advanced construction techniques like the Himalayan Tunneling Method. The project aims to ensure all-weather train movement with innovations such as ice cutters on Vande Bharat trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

