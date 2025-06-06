India and Italy Strengthen Ties with Strategic Economic Partnerships
India and Italy have agreed to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. Discussions involved high-level meetings between officials, highlighting areas such as manufacturing, aerospace, and sustainable mobility. Both nations aim to collaborate in agriculture and renewable energy while also focusing on skill development and digital transformation initiatives.
India and Italy have reached a consensus to enhance cooperative ventures across a range of sectors including manufacturing, aerospace, and sustainable mobility, according to an official statement on Friday.
The agreements were established during talks between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.
Several concrete outcomes emerged, notably in agriculture, food processing, and renewable energy, with plans for Joint Working Groups in the automobile and space sectors.
