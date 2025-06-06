Modi's Bold Push for Kashmir's Development Amid Tensions with Pakistan

In a strong stance against regional instability, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed his commitment to developing Jammu and Kashmir, despite the recent deadly attack on tourists in April. His comments came during his first visit to the area following the attacks, which were blamed on Pakistani-backed militants.

During his visit, Modi inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects, notably a $5-billion rail link that promises to integrate the Kashmir Valley with the broader Indian railway network. This project, under development for over 40 years, includes the world's highest railway arch bridge. Additional projects include new highways, city roads, and a medical college.

Modi accused Pakistan of attempting to sabotage Kashmir's economically vital tourism sector. Despite Islamabad's denial of involvement in the attacks, Modi suggested that such efforts by Pakistan would not deter India's development agenda. The region's tumultuous history remains a focal point in Indo-Pakistani relations, with efforts ongoing to bolster regional peace and prosperity.

