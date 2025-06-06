Left Menu

Modi's Bold Push for Kashmir's Development Amid Tensions with Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to continue development in Jammu and Kashmir despite April's attack on tourists by Islamist militants. The inauguration of infrastructure projects, including a significant $5-billion rail link, aims to boost the region's economy and revive tourism amidst ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:50 IST
Modi's Bold Push for Kashmir's Development Amid Tensions with Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong stance against regional instability, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed his commitment to developing Jammu and Kashmir, despite the recent deadly attack on tourists in April. His comments came during his first visit to the area following the attacks, which were blamed on Pakistani-backed militants.

During his visit, Modi inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects, notably a $5-billion rail link that promises to integrate the Kashmir Valley with the broader Indian railway network. This project, under development for over 40 years, includes the world's highest railway arch bridge. Additional projects include new highways, city roads, and a medical college.

Modi accused Pakistan of attempting to sabotage Kashmir's economically vital tourism sector. Despite Islamabad's denial of involvement in the attacks, Modi suggested that such efforts by Pakistan would not deter India's development agenda. The region's tumultuous history remains a focal point in Indo-Pakistani relations, with efforts ongoing to bolster regional peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025