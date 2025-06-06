India and Denmark Set Sail on Green Maritime Initiative
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met with Danish Minister Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen to discuss enhancing maritime collaboration. The meeting focused on the Green Strategic Partnership and the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping as part of the 2024 maritime affairs MoU.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met with Danish Minister Morten Bodskov to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral maritime collaboration in Copenhagen on Friday.
The Indian Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is currently on an official visit to Denmark. In line with this agenda, he held a meeting with Denmark's Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, reinforcing the ties between the two nations.
Discussions centered around the Green Strategic Partnership and the Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Affairs signed in 2024, focusing on the new Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping. This Centre aims to boost maritime efficiency and drive the green transition in India's maritime sector.
