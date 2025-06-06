U.S. Loosens Fuel Economy Standards Amid Electric Vehicle Debate

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announced the loosening of fuel economy standards by asserting that former President Joe Biden's administration had overstepped its bounds by factoring a high adoption rate of electric vehicles into their calculations.

This declaration came with the publication of the final 'Resetting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy Program' (CAFE) rule, a policy direction intended to adjust previous ambitious standards and aid affordable vehicle manufacturing.

In response, Senate Republicans put forth a proposal to eliminate fines for automakers failing to comply with fuel standards, receiving support from companies like Stellantis, viewing it as necessary relief for the industry.

