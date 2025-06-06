Left Menu

U.S. Loosens Fuel Economy Standards Amid Electric Vehicle Debate

The U.S. Department of Transportation has declared previous fuel economy standards based on electric vehicle uptake exceeded authority. New rules aim to make U.S. vehicles more affordable. Senate Republicans propose eliminating fines for not meeting standards, while Stellantis supports this proposal for automotive relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:17 IST
U.S. Loosens Fuel Economy Standards Amid Electric Vehicle Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announced the loosening of fuel economy standards by asserting that former President Joe Biden's administration had overstepped its bounds by factoring a high adoption rate of electric vehicles into their calculations.

This declaration came with the publication of the final 'Resetting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy Program' (CAFE) rule, a policy direction intended to adjust previous ambitious standards and aid affordable vehicle manufacturing.

In response, Senate Republicans put forth a proposal to eliminate fines for automakers failing to comply with fuel standards, receiving support from companies like Stellantis, viewing it as necessary relief for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025