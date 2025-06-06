Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara Surpasses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a significant achievement for its mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara, which has surpassed 3 lakh cumulative sales within 32 months since its launch. This milestone marks a new industry benchmark in the mid-SUV segment, according to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

In celebration of this success, the company has rolled out a new campaign titled 'Driven by Tech'. The campaign highlights the Grand Vitara's versatility and capabilities, appealing to diverse customer aspirations and underlining its advanced features. The Grand Vitara's hybrid variants led to a remarkable 43% year-on-year growth in FY24-25.

The 'Driven by Tech' TVC campaign emphasizes the Grand Vitara's forefront position as a tech-savvy SUV, resonating with contemporary drivers seeking performance, style, and safety. Maruti Suzuki has also reported record total sales and exports, with the Grand Vitara contributing significantly, comprising nearly 43% of India's passenger vehicle exports for FY2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)