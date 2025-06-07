Trump's Executive Orders Propel Supersonic and Drone Innovation

In a significant move to enhance American aviation capabilities, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at strengthening defenses against drone threats and advancing electric air taxis and supersonic commercial flights, as announced by the White House on Friday.

The executive orders advocate for the deployment of drones beyond the visual line of sight, crucial for commercial deliveries, and aim to reduce America's dependence on Chinese drone manufacturers. The orders are expected to benefit firms like Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation by promoting electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Alongside these advancements, Trump is setting up a federal task force to exert greater control over U.S. skies, expanding drone detection technologies, and addressing threats from criminal and foreign drone uses. The directives also pave the way for lifting the longstanding ban on supersonic flight over land, allowing breakthroughs in aerospace engineering and noise reduction to facilitate faster and sustainable air travel.

