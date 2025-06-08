Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow: Airports Temporarily Closed
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Moscow, leading to the temporary closure of two key airports. Russian authorities reported the destruction of Ukrainian drones, while emergencies were handled with no immediate damage announced. A separate attack led to injuries at a chemical plant.
A Ukrainian drone attack aimed at Moscow resulted in the temporary closure of two major airports in the Russian capital, authorities reported on Sunday.
According to Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense intercepted nine drones, preventing notable damage and dispatching emergency teams to manage falling debris. The incident, reported in the early hours, triggered safety measures at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.
Separately, the Tula region's Azot chemical plant experienced a fire due to another drone attack, injuring two individuals. Meanwhile, the Kaluga region reported the destruction of seven drones. Despite these escalations, peace talks have been simultaneously revived between the warring nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
