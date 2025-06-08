Trade Talks Tension: US-China Disputes Loom over London Meetings

US-China trade talks taking place in London this week aim to tackle an array of disputes threatening the fragile truce on tariffs. The 90-day suspension deal, struck in Geneva, had temporarily paused the escalating trade war between these economic powerhouses.

However, tensions have resurfaced following the US Commerce Department's guidance on Huawei's Ascend AI chips, stating potential violations of export controls due to American technology use. Meanwhile, China's control over rare earth exports continues to strain automotive and tech industries globally.

Adding to the friction, the US decision to revoke certain Chinese student visas has sparked new debate. The ongoing talks, joined by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are expected to address these critical issues amidst a backdrop of mutual economic anxieties.

