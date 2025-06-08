Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents in Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli

In Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli districts, separate road accidents claimed the lives of five people, including three teenagers, and injured three others. A motorcycle-truck collision resulted in three teenage deaths near Dudhrej railway crossing, while a car-motorcycle accident on Savarkundla-Mahuva Road killed a woman and a young boy, injuring three others.

Tragedy struck Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli districts where five lives were lost in separate road mishaps, the police reported on Sunday.

Three teenagers tragically died around midnight when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Dudhrej railway crossing on Surendranagar-Dhrangadhra road, according to an official statement.

In a separate incident, a speeding car hit motorcycles on Savarkundla-Mahuva Road, killing a woman and a boy. The driver fled, leaving authorities investigating.

