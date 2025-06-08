Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents in Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli

Tragedy struck Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli districts where five lives were lost in separate road mishaps, the police reported on Sunday.

Three teenagers tragically died around midnight when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Dudhrej railway crossing on Surendranagar-Dhrangadhra road, according to an official statement.

In a separate incident, a speeding car hit motorcycles on Savarkundla-Mahuva Road, killing a woman and a boy. The driver fled, leaving authorities investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)