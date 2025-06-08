Sparks Fly as Kerala Business Tycoon and Industries Minister Clash

An intense exchange of words unfolded between Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev and prominent industrialist Sabu M Jacob, focusing on the business environment in Kerala.

Minister Rajeev criticized Jacob, who had previously announced plans to relocate his business outside the state, but Jacob's operations continue in Kerala. In response, Kitex Group chairman Sabu Jacob claimed that Kerala is not the 'paternal property' of any individual.

The verbal conflict arose a day after a delegation from the Andhra Pradesh government visited Jacob and extended an invitation for investment in their state. Andhra Pradesh Textiles Minister S Savitha met with Kitex Garments Limited's officials and invited them for discussions with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, a proposal Jacob accepted.

Amidst critical remarks about investing in Kerala, Jacob emphasized the challenges of doing business in the state, citing concerns over the business-friendly image portrayed in official papers.

When queried about Jacob's statements, Minister Rajeev suggested Jacob's comments were politically motivated given his leadership of the political party, Twenty20. Rajeev asserted this as a business matter, pointing to the Kitex Group's substantial growth achieved within Kerala.

Jacob defended his stance, arguing that Kerala is not ancestral property and asserting that Kitex earned its wealth independently. He also accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and state officials of unjustly targeting Kitex Group, which has been at odds with the state government over various issues.

