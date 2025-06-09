UCL India Summer School at The British School: Fostering Future Innovators
The British School New Delhi hosted the UCL India Summer School, offering pre-university students a glimpse into UK academia. With expert-led interdisciplinary classes, workshops, and discussions, students explored diverse fields and concluded with a valedictory ceremony, highlighting the collaborative spirit and academic excellence achieved throughout the week.
The British School in New Delhi, India, recently hosted the University College London (UCL) India Summer School, welcoming 70 pre-university students to participate in a comprehensive academic program from June 2 to 7, 2025. The state-of-the-art event marked the return of top UCL professors to lead this transformative experience, following the success of its inaugural year.
The Summer School featured a dynamic mix of lecture-style classes, hands-on workshops, and student-led discussions. Students explored six specialized pathways, including Globalisation and Technology, Law and Ethics, and more. With class sizes capped at 12, participants enjoyed personalized attention from professors, with daily plenary sessions offering insights into career development and UK university applications.
Culminating in a valedictory ceremony, students showcased group projects and received certificates, underscoring the event's collaborative and educational excellence. Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School, lauded the partnership with UCL, emphasizing a shared commitment to inspiring future leaders. UCL Vice President, Aimie Chapple, expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration, signaling plans for future programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
