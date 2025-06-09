Left Menu

UCL India Summer School at The British School: Fostering Future Innovators

The British School New Delhi hosted the UCL India Summer School, offering pre-university students a glimpse into UK academia. With expert-led interdisciplinary classes, workshops, and discussions, students explored diverse fields and concluded with a valedictory ceremony, highlighting the collaborative spirit and academic excellence achieved throughout the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:01 IST
UCL India Summer School at The British School: Fostering Future Innovators
Students, UCL faculty and TBS leadership at the Valedictory Ceremony of the UCL India Summer School. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The British School in New Delhi, India, recently hosted the University College London (UCL) India Summer School, welcoming 70 pre-university students to participate in a comprehensive academic program from June 2 to 7, 2025. The state-of-the-art event marked the return of top UCL professors to lead this transformative experience, following the success of its inaugural year.

The Summer School featured a dynamic mix of lecture-style classes, hands-on workshops, and student-led discussions. Students explored six specialized pathways, including Globalisation and Technology, Law and Ethics, and more. With class sizes capped at 12, participants enjoyed personalized attention from professors, with daily plenary sessions offering insights into career development and UK university applications.

Culminating in a valedictory ceremony, students showcased group projects and received certificates, underscoring the event's collaborative and educational excellence. Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School, lauded the partnership with UCL, emphasizing a shared commitment to inspiring future leaders. UCL Vice President, Aimie Chapple, expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration, signaling plans for future programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025