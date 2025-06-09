Piyush Goyal's Strategic European Tour: Boosting Trade with Switzerland and Sweden

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to strengthen trade ties with Switzerland and Sweden this week, as revealed in an official announcement on Sunday.

Goyal's visit, from June 9 to 13, begins in Bern, Switzerland, where he will engage with global business leaders to explore enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Discussions will include potential opportunities from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.

In Sweden, Goyal will co-chair the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation alongside Sweden's Foreign Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa. Industry giants like Ericsson and Volvo will be involved to deepen their ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)