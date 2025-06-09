Piyush Goyal's Strategic European Tour: Boosting Trade with Switzerland and Sweden
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to enhance trade and investment between India and Europe. During his tour from June 9 to 13, he will engage with Swiss and Swedish business leaders, focusing on sectors like pharma and high-tech manufacturing, and discuss the India-EFTA agreement.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to strengthen trade ties with Switzerland and Sweden this week, as revealed in an official announcement on Sunday.
Goyal's visit, from June 9 to 13, begins in Bern, Switzerland, where he will engage with global business leaders to explore enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Discussions will include potential opportunities from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.
In Sweden, Goyal will co-chair the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation alongside Sweden's Foreign Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa. Industry giants like Ericsson and Volvo will be involved to deepen their ties with India.
