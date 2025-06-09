The Kremlin has voiced strong opposition to NATO's latest defense strategy, which aims for a substantial increase in air and missile capabilities. Dmitry Peskov, speaking on behalf of the Kremlin, labeled the plan as confrontational on Monday.

Peskov expressed concerns about the financial implications for European citizens, arguing that the proposed boost in defense could significantly burden taxpayers.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was poised to elaborate further on this ambitious defense enhancement during a speech in London, emphasizing the necessity of a 400% increase in defense components.