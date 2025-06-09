Left Menu

NATO's Defense Plans Stir Up European Tax Concerns

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized NATO's plan to significantly increase its air and missile defense, arguing that it is confrontational and burdens European taxpayers. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was expected to announce the need for a 400% boost in defense capabilities at a London speech.

Updated: 09-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:14 IST
NATO's Defense Plans Stir Up European Tax Concerns
The Kremlin has voiced strong opposition to NATO's latest defense strategy, which aims for a substantial increase in air and missile capabilities. Dmitry Peskov, speaking on behalf of the Kremlin, labeled the plan as confrontational on Monday.

Peskov expressed concerns about the financial implications for European citizens, arguing that the proposed boost in defense could significantly burden taxpayers.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was poised to elaborate further on this ambitious defense enhancement during a speech in London, emphasizing the necessity of a 400% increase in defense components.

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

