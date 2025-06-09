NATO's Defense Plans Stir Up European Tax Concerns
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized NATO's plan to significantly increase its air and missile defense, arguing that it is confrontational and burdens European taxpayers. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was expected to announce the need for a 400% boost in defense capabilities at a London speech.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has voiced strong opposition to NATO's latest defense strategy, which aims for a substantial increase in air and missile capabilities. Dmitry Peskov, speaking on behalf of the Kremlin, labeled the plan as confrontational on Monday.
Peskov expressed concerns about the financial implications for European citizens, arguing that the proposed boost in defense could significantly burden taxpayers.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was poised to elaborate further on this ambitious defense enhancement during a speech in London, emphasizing the necessity of a 400% increase in defense components.
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- defense
- Europe
- taxpayers
- Mark Rutte
- air and missile
- U.S.
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
- boost
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil
Syria Welcomes Easing of U.S. Sanctions: A Path to Economic Revival
Lee Jae-myung's Diplomatic Challenge: Redefining U.S.-Korea Tariff Talks
Congo Hopes to Secure U.S. Mineral Investment and Peace in the East
Science Exodus: Global Doors Open for U.S. Researchers