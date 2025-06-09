Left Menu

Dollar Slips as Pivotal U.S.-China Trade Talks Loom

The dollar eased against major currencies on Monday, impacted by forthcoming U.S.-China trade discussions. Key officials from both nations are set to meet in London, affecting global currencies and reshaping investor expectations. The meeting addresses trade tensions that influence economic strategies across markets.

The dollar fell against all major currencies on Monday as investors exercised caution before significant U.S.-China trade discussions. The talks in London follow a prior agreement from Geneva, which had temporarily eased economic tensions.

The timing of these discussions is crucial with China facing deflation issues and U.S. economic concerns influencing investor confidence. Kit Juckes, Societe Generale's chief FX strategist, noted that the talks' results will significantly affect currency sentiment.

Asia Pacific currencies, including the Japanese yen, Australian, and New Zealand dollars, are expected to show the most substantial reactions. The dollar decreased by 0.46% against the yen, trading at 144.16 yen, reversing two weeks of gains.

