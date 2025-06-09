Left Menu

Inferno at Sea: Singapore-Flagged Ship Ablaze off Kerala Coast

A massive fire erupted on the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503 following an explosion off Kerala's coast. Eighteen crew members have been rescued, with four still missing. The vessel, which poses further risks due to its dangerous cargo, continues to emit dense smoke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503 went up in flames following an explosion off the coast of Kerala on Monday. The blaze, which broke out around 9:20 am IST, prompted a swift rescue operation by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Defence sources confirmed that out of the 22 crew members aboard the 270-meter vessel, 18 were rescued, while four remain unaccounted for. The ship, currently adrift, was en route from Colombo to Mumbai, with its estimated arrival set for June 10, 2025.

The Coast Guard, actively monitoring the situation, has warned nearby maritime traffic of further explosions and potential structural failure due to the dangerous cargo onboard. Meanwhile, efforts continue to stabilize the situation and ensure minimal environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

